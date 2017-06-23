TORNADO WARNING in effect for NE Taylor County

File, stock photo Tornado (Photo: Thnikstock/Getty Images, Custom)

A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TAYLOR COUNTY.

At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Campbellsville, moving northeast at 35 mph.

IMPACT: Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include...

Campbellsville, Taylor County Airport, Wooleyville, Arista, Spurlington and South Campbellsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather.

