THURSDAY IRMA: What you need to know

A spaghetti forecast model of Hurricane Irma as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Photo: 10Weather)

We're keeping tabs on the very latest Hurricane Irma news and notes. We're posting information as it comes in.

10:07 a.m.

A voluntary evacuation for residents goes into effect at 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, in Manatee County. It applies to people living in mobile homes and anyone in the county's evacuation Level A.

10 a.m.

The Pinellas County Commission held a special meeting in preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Irma.

Watch: Watch the full Pinellas County Commission meeting

9:30 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott addressed the public for preparations ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Scott said the Miami area will have deadly storm surge and life-threatening winds.

Any Floridian who is concerned about leaving the state and is low on fuel should call 1(800)955-5504.

Scott also activated an additional 3,000 Florida National Guard members.

The state is coordinating with Google's emergency response team to mark closed roads in real-time on Google Maps, according to Scott.

Watch: Florida Gov. Rick Scott's 9:30 a.m. news conference from Hialeah, Florida

8 a.m.

Hurricane watches are likely for parts of the Florida Keys and the southern part of the state this morning in advance of Irma, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The exact placement of those watches is not yet known. Stay with 10News for the latest.

Hurricane Irma is a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm with 180 mph winds, according to the center's 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 advisory. The storm is about 110 miles north of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

7 a.m.

Orlando International Airport will cease commercial flights at 5 p.m. Saturday.

5:50 a.m.

At least 10 people are confirmed dead in the Caribbean because of Hurricane Irma, according to the Associated Press.

Photos: Hurricane Irma damage and destruction

5 a.m.

Hurricane Irma is a 180-mph, Category 5 storm as of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update. The northwestern Bahamas now are under a hurricane warning.

The 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory keeps Hurricane Irma at a 180-mph storm. The northwestern Bahamas now are under a hurricane warning. (Photo: 10Weather)

4 a.m.

The Dutch government will hold a crisis meeting on Thursday to discuss its response to the damage inflicted by Hurricane Irma on the Caribbean island of Sint Maarten, a former Dutch colony.

The Dutch interior minister said the cabinet would gather in The Hague to coordinate the aid operation, after Irma caused "an extreme amount of damage, particularly on St. Maarten".

___

Previous: Wednesday's Hurricane Irma blog

3 a.m.

France's Interior minister says Hurricane Irma has killed at least eight people and left 23 injured on French Caribbean island territories.

Speaking on French radio France Info, Gerard Collomb said the number of people dead in Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy could be higher because rescue teams have yet to finish their inspection of the islands.

Collomb said Thursday: "The reconnaissance will really start at daybreak."

___

Watch: First look at video of Hurricane Irma destruction

2:40 a.m.

Hurricane Irma is moving to the northeast of the Dominican Republic after blacking out much of Puerto Rico and raking the U.S. territory with wind and rain.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the Category 5 storm's maximum sustained winds are near 180 mph (290 kph). The hurricane center says some fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or two but Irma is expected to remain a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane.

As of 2 a.m. EDT, the storm was about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and is moving west-northwest near 16 mph (26 kph).

2 a.m.

As Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida, an Associated Press analysis shows a steep drop in flood insurance across the state, including the areas most endangered by what could be a devastating storm surge.

According to Federal Emergency Management Agency data, in just five years, the state's total number of federal flood insurance policies has fallen by 15 percent.

Florida's property owners still buy far more federal flood insurance than any other state - 1.7 million policies, covering about $42 billion in assets - but most residents in hazard zones are badly exposed. Fully 59 percent of the owners of properties in flood hazard zones don't have this insurance, despite requirements to have the coverage as a condition of their federally backed mortgage loans.

FEMA, which is ultimately responsible for enforcing flood insurance requirements, didn't respond to an email seeking comment from its Washington office.

___

12:30 a.m.

Hurricane Irma has blacked out much of Puerto Rico as the dangerous Category 5 storm raked the U.S. territory with heavy wind and rain while staying just out to sea

Authorities are also struggling to get aid to small Caribbean islands devastated by the storm's record 185 mph (298 kph) winds earlier Wednesday.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne says nearly every building on Barbuda was damaged when the hurricane's core crossed almost directly over the island early Wednesday and about 60 percent of the island's roughly 1,400 people are homeless.

He says a 2-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm.

Editor's Note: Information from the Associated Press is used in this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV