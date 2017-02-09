Thursday afternoon weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
State of the Commonwealth Address
-
Laura's Law denied hearing in Ind.
-
Community at odds with Madison school board
-
Western HS asst. principal cited for assault
-
Kids support fast food worker after racism
-
Bald Eagle rescued in Carroll County.
-
Proffitt Report: JCPS safe haven
-
Local day care at odds with church
More Stories
-
Grand jury indicts woman in alleged drunk driving…Feb. 9, 2017, 12:52 p.m.
-
1 and 3-year-old killed in Meade County crashFeb. 9, 2017, 10:29 a.m.
-
What do Europeans think of Muslim immigration?…Feb. 9, 2017, 11:27 a.m.