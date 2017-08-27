Sunday morning weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hurricane Harvey damages Port Aransas
-
Mother, 2 children found shot to death in Lynnview
-
David Armstrong Extreme Park to close for project adding ramp, cleaning graffiti
-
East HS coach on leave over forced splits
-
Sunday Weather Outlook
-
UofL announces new long-term deal with Adidas
-
LMPD graduation
-
Louisville mural vandalized on Bardstown Road
-
Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits
-
Waddy Mo Dee's tasty covers pair perfectly with pizza
More Stories
-
State Street closed due to fireAug 27, 2017, 6:48 a.m.
-
Two dead, at least 30 unaccounted for as Harvey slams TexasAug 24, 2017, 11:09 a.m.
-
David Armstrong Extreme Park to close for project…Aug 26, 2017, 11:35 p.m.