Sunday morning weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Severe storms tear through Madison County, Indiana
-
Heavy rains and flooding in Southern Indiana
-
Family of chase suspect say police were too rough
-
Small Town Murder Mysteries revisited
-
Tornado video out of English, Ind.
-
Community recovers after storms batter Salem, Ind.
-
Wildlife In Need founder says he is not an animal abuser
-
First Alert StormTeam: Sunday outlook
-
Honor roll student suspended over dress code
-
Man who led police on various chases, arraigned
More Stories
-
Amber alert issued for 1-year-old childMay 21, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
S. Indiana towns hit with severe weather for second dayMay 20, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
-
Passport Health community forum announcedMay 21, 2017, 6:36 a.m.