Snow totals by late Sunday!

A light snowfall event will develop Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The weather models are in pretty good agreement on the snowfall totals.

Cold air will be in place, as mid-level (around 18,00 feet) energy moves through, this will allow the air to rise, condense, and produce precipitation in the form of snow. It's not a storm, basically just a disturbance.

Keep in mind, that much of Sunday will be above freezing, so some melting will likely make these totals end up a little less.

Our forecast right now is for 1" or less of snowfall, with the biggest accumulations on elevated surfaces, like the car, grass, and deck. There will be some melting on the roads, but temperatures will fall to the low and mid 20s Sunday night into Monday, so we will have to watch for slick roads during the Monday morning commute!

Below are the three weather model snowfall totals (GFS, EURO, NAM).





Notice next week looks pretty quiet and seasonably cool in the 40s. No big storms in the extended outlook.





If you have any weather questions, tweet me @WHAS11Ben

(© 2017 WHAS)