Significant winter weather possible Friday and Saturday

Rain changes to ice and snow

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The same storm causing flooding rain in California will move east and give the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes the potential for significant winter storm conditions by late Friday.

California storm headed our way

First off, we preface by saying the models are still in some disagreement as to the exact track of the low pressure system. The implications of this will affect the type of precipitation Kentuckiana will see. In fact, when all said and done, there could be major differences in accumulations of snow and ice from north to south, or west to east, over the WHAS-11 viewing area!

Warm ahead of the storm

Here's what we know right now. All of the forecast models take the west coast energy and slide it into the region on Friday. With low pressure coming up the cold front from the south, and cold air diving in from the north, the ingredients are in place to bring a variety of precipitation to the region.

Parts of the Ohio Valley will see mainly rain, while others will see freezing rain before changing to snow.

All areas will see freezing conditions by late Friday night, so whatever falls will become icy by Saturday morning!!

Just a look at the snapshots of snowfall totals from the GFS and EURO models tell the difference in how much snow different parts of the area could see! In addition, there is a threat for significant ice accretion somewhere just east of the heavy snow band!!

Snow bands from our models

A lot to keep up with, for sure. At this time we cannot give you exact amounts of snow or ice with this system. However, the odds of impactful weather are going up and it may disrupt your plans Friday night and Saturday. We will keep updating this as we get better agreement in the model data.

