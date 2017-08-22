SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 9PM

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Kentuckiana. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will likely form mainly after 4 p.m. and move into our area. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

Kentucky Counties included in this watch are:

• Jefferson

• Breckinridge

• Bullitt

• Carroll

• Clark

• Grayson

• Green

• Hardin

• Harrison

• Henry

• Larue

• Marion

• Meade

• Nelson

• Oldham

• Shelby

• Spencer

• Taylor

• Trimble

• Washington

Indiana Counties included in this watch are:

• Clark

• Floyd

• Harrison

