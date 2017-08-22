SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 9PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Kentuckiana. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Showers and thunderstorms will likely form mainly after 4 p.m. and move into our area. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.
Kentucky Counties included in this watch are:
• Jefferson
• Breckinridge
• Bullitt
• Carroll
• Clark
• Grayson
• Green
• Hardin
• Harrison
• Henry
• Larue
• Marion
• Meade
• Nelson
• Oldham
• Shelby
• Spencer
• Taylor
• Trimble
• Washington
Indiana Counties included in this watch are:
• Clark
• Floyd
• Harrison
Stay with WHAS11 and WHAS11.com for more updates on today's weather.
Kentuckiana Radars
