SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 9PM

WHAS 3:41 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Kentuckiana. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.  Showers and thunderstorms will likely form mainly after 4 p.m. and move into our area. Some storms could be severe, with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.  

Kentucky Counties included in this watch are:

• Jefferson
• Breckinridge
• Bullitt
• Carroll
• Clark
• Grayson
• Green
• Hardin
• Harrison
• Henry
• Larue
• Marion
• Meade
• Nelson
• Oldham
• Shelby
• Spencer
• Taylor
• Trimble
• Washington

Indiana Counties included in this watch are:

• Clark
• Floyd
• Harrison

Stay with WHAS11 and WHAS11.com for more updates on today's weather.  Be sure to download the WHAS11 app (iPhone | Android) on your phone to be notified immediately when a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or Warning is in effect for your area.

