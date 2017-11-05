Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Kentuckiana until 1 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect tonight until 1:00 a.m. for the following counties:

Kentucky Counties:

► Jefferson

► Oldham

► Shelby

► Carroll

► Hancock

► Trimble

► Breckinridge

► Henry

► Meade

Indiana Counties:

► Floyd

► Harrison

► Crawford

► Perry

► Clark

► Scott

► Jefferson

► Jennings

► Jackson

► Washington

► Lawrence

► Orange

► Martin

► Dubois

A cold front will push into the region tonight bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible. Some minor flooding or ponding of water may affect some areas as well.

Keep in mind that severe weather at night is more dangerous, so don`t go to bed without a way to receive watches and warnings.

