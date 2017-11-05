WHAS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch has expired

WHAS11 Storm Team and National Weather Service , WHAS 2:20 AM. EST November 06, 2017

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Carroll, Hancock, Trimble, Breckinridge, Henry, and Meade counties has been allowed to expire.

 

