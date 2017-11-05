Close Severe Thunderstorm Watch has expired WHAS11 Storm Team and National Weather Service , WHAS 2:20 AM. EST November 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Carroll, Hancock, Trimble, Breckinridge, Henry, and Meade counties has been allowed to expire. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Kentucky House speaker resigns post after texts with staffer Nov. 5, 2017, 4:47 p.m. 1 dead in Cherokee Triangle shooting, police say Nov. 5, 2017, 8:22 p.m. 'We ask for God's comfort': 26 dead in church… Nov. 5, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
