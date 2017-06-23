SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING expires for Marion and Washington counties

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (Image Credit: AP))

The National Weather Service has allowed this warning to expire.

--

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County, Southeastern Washington County in central Kentucky until 7:00 PM.

At 6:29 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles west of Harrodsburg to 8 miles southeast of Springfield to 8 miles south of Lebanon, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD: 70 mph wind gusts.

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Kentuckiana

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kentuckiana through late tonight

IMPACT: Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include: Danville, Harrodsburg, Junction City, Burgin, Bradfordsville, Mackville, Brumfield, Alum Springs, Caldwell Manor and Parksville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

