SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING expires for Marion and Washington counties

The National Weather Service has allowed this warning to expire.
--
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County, Southeastern Washington County in central Kentucky until 7:00 PM.
At 6:29 PM, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16 miles west of Harrodsburg to 8 miles southeast of Springfield to 8 miles south of Lebanon, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD: 70 mph wind gusts.
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Kentuckiana
Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kentuckiana through late tonight
IMPACT: Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include: Danville, Harrodsburg, Junction City, Burgin, Bradfordsville, Mackville, Brumfield, Alum Springs, Caldwell Manor and Parksville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
|Track the rain as it moves through Kentuckiana
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs