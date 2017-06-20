Potential Tropical Storm to affect Kentuckiana weather

LOUISVILLE, KY. - The Atlantic Basin hurricane season began on June 1st, and already there is activity in the tropics as water temperatures are warm and disturbances are taking advantage.

To be exact, there are two systems of interest in the Atlantic / Caribbean / Gulf to watch right now. We won't be spending much time on Tropical Storm Bret which is hugging the Venezuela Coast, moving toward the ABC islands (Aruba area). It is expected to weaken and not impact the Lower 48. For details on Bret go to the National Hurricane Center website.

We are focusing on "Potential Tropical Cyclone" Three - expected to become Tropical Storm Cindy. The NHC and NOAA have begun naming tropical cyclones before they officially form to increase coastal warnings and awareness, particularly for storms that develop nearer to shore that may provide little warning to emergency management. So if you don't recognize "Potential Tropical Cyclone" -- it's a new term and that's why!

Now that we have that covered, let's talk about this system. It is currently moving northwest in a break between the Desert Southwest heat ridge and the Bermuda high over the Atlantic. As it does so, a landfalling weak tropical storm will bring abundant rain and moisture to the Texas and Louisiana coasts through midweek.

The storm then weakens further over land, moving up the Mississippi Valley while still maintaining that abundant moisture content in the environment surrounding what's left of the cyclone.

As this moisture moves north Thursday night through Saturday, times of rain and thunder are possible over Kentuckiana. Due to the origin of this system (Caribbean) -- rain could be heavy at times!

Rainfall amounts of 1-3" are possible in Kentucky if this system moves according to the latest data. Stay tuned for updates to this forecast as more changes are possible.

Bottom line, rain chances go up quickly to end the work week!

