WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

NOAA's next-generation satellite sends first images of Earth

WHAS11.com Staff , WHAS 4:03 PM. EST January 23, 2017

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHAS11) – NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite sent its first images of Earth on Jan. 23.

This particular satellite is the NOAA’s latest weather satellite in orbit. It launched from Cape Canaveral on Nov. 19.

The high resolutions images from the satellite will help forecasters better locate severe weather with superior accuracy.

A second satellite in the GOES series is already in production. At this time it is undergoing environmental testing in Colorado. A full round of tests will take about a year to complete.

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories