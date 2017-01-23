NOAA's next-generation satellite sends first images of Earth

This particular satellite is the NOAA’s latest weather satellite in orbit. It launched from Cape Canaveral on Nov. 19. (Photo: NOAA/NASA)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WHAS11) – NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite sent its first images of Earth on Jan. 23.

This particular satellite is the NOAA’s latest weather satellite in orbit. It launched from Cape Canaveral on Nov. 19.

The high resolutions images from the satellite will help forecasters better locate severe weather with superior accuracy.

A second satellite in the GOES series is already in production. At this time it is undergoing environmental testing in Colorado. A full round of tests will take about a year to complete.

