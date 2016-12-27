New Year's Eve basketball and bowl games forecast!

New Year's Eve is almost here - that means college football is finishing up and basketball is heating up! Here's the forecast for the UofL and UK Bowl games in Florida Saturday.

The weather is looking great for both games with clear and cool conditions in the morning, then nice and mild with temperatures in the 60s during the afternoon. Enjoy that Florida sunshine for the TaxSlayer and Citrus Bowls!

Of course, the weather won't be as pleasant if you're staying closer to home for the big IU and UofL basketball game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It will be chilly in the upper 20s early, then a high only near 40. A light wintry mix will be possible, but the roads should be fine.

Locally, here in Louisville our weather will be pretty steady over the next seven days. Our average high is 43-degrees this time of year, and our temperatures will generally trend just above normal through this weekend. Stay patient if you're looking for snow, as we're looking at just a few rain chances in this exended outlook.

