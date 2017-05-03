Don't blame the meteorologist, blame this slow-moving low pressure system! Low pressure lifts the air, the air condenses and produces clouds and rainfall. It's all part of the water cycle, and unfortunately, that's going to happen right over the Ohio Valley and Kentuckiana for the Pegasus Parade, Oaks and Derby.

Below are our official forecasts for our big Derby Week events. Our latest Futurecast weather model data is still showing the wettest weather for Thursday, but scattered light rain showers will linger off and on for Oaks, and a little leftover for the first half of Derby Day.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for the Parade, then fall to the 50s for Oaks, then back to around 60 for Kentucky Derby 143. So, just be prepared for the cool, wet, and breezy conditions. We're talking warm layers and ponchos!

As the low pressure system moves east of our area, wind will be picking up Friday afternoon and staying breezy for Saturday. The good news - we're not expecting any severe weather or snow, and pollen and UV Index will be lower with all of the clouds and rain chances (trying to look at the bright side)

Again, just be prepared so you can still have fun and fully enjoy an amazing Derby Week!

































