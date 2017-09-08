Hurricane-force winds expected across Tampa Bay; warnings in effect

The extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening Hurricane Irma is pushing its way toward the Florida coast Saturday, Sept. 9. (Photo: 10Weather)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Time is running out for you to put the finishing touches on your preparations for Hurricane Irma.

If an evacuation order comes down for your area, do you know where to go and what zone you're inside? Check our interactive map. What about routes should you have to leave the area? We have a county-by-county guide.

Several hurricane warnings and watches now are in effect for Florida and the Tampa Bay region, meaning that within the next two days, hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph likely will be a reality.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, advisory, these areas are under hurricane alerts:

Warning: Fernandina Beach southward around the peninsula to the Aucilla River. The Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee and Florida Bay also are in the warning.

Watch: North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach and west of the Aucilla River to Indian Pass.

There also is a storm surge warning in effect for the Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to the Suwanee River, plus the Florida Keys and Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch is north of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Isle of Palms, South Carolina -- in addition to north of the Suwanee River to Ochlockonee River.

This is for the potential of life-threatening, 5-10 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Irma as it moves closer to Florida.

The extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening Hurricane Irma is pushing its way toward the Florida coast Saturday, Sept. 9. (Photo: 10Weather)

