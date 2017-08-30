Harvey's rain headed for Kentuckiana

Expected rain

LOUISVILLE, KY. - It's been a while since a big soaking rain has fallen over Kentuckiana. That appears to change late this week as the leftover moisture and energy from Harvey moves over the Ohio Valley.

The wettest day will be Friday -- along with gusty winds and cool temperatures for the first of September!

Harvey makes landfall

The storm is finally relenting over Texas after dropping nearly 50" of rain. This is a good time to remind folks that if you would like to donate to the Harvey Relief fund, it's really easy to do it: click here for information!

Here in Kentuckiana, we can expect the weather system to push in Thursday night and bring occasional heavy rain through Friday. FutureCast shows the progression and timing of some of these heavy downpours.

6AM Friday





Noon Friday





7PM Friday

All told, a widespread 2-4" rain is expected with locally higher amounts particularly over Kentucky.

Nice by Sunday

The good news is that Sunday and Labor Day still look nice around here. In fact some of Saturday will be salvaged as the system exits to the east. However, watch for some lowland flooding. Despite it being dry lately, there may be some minor flood issues from the rain coming at a rapid pace!

---

I'll leave with you another tidbit of interesting weather. Tropical Storm Irma has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. As it pushes west we will watch this growing storm that may eventually become a major hurricane. It is too early to tell where it will go, but impacts to the U.S. cannot yet be ruled out.

Tropical Storm Irma

© 2017 WHAS-TV