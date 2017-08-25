Friday morning update: Hurricane Harvey and potential local impacts

Hurricane Harvey is currently in the western Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall late Friday night into early Saturday morning along the Texas coastline as a Catergory 3 hurricane, which would be the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in 12 years!





Harvey will be the first hurricane to hit Texas since Hurricane Ike in 2008 - nine years ago! Which was also the last time Kentuckiana was impacted by a tropical system (remember all of the tree damage and power outages, and the Ryder Cup).

Here's the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center.









Here was the forecast track for Hurricane Ike nine years ago...

Unlike Ike back in 08 that swept up through Kentuckiana quickly after making landfall, Harvey is expected to linger along the Texas gulf coast well into next week so it may be at least a week out before we see any potential impacts from the remnants. As mentioned, Harvey could also be the first Major Category three hurricane to the hit the United States in twelve years! The last major hurricane was Hurricane Wilma, which hit Florida October of 2005.

Wilma's track is below...

The first big concern will be destructive winds for the Texas coast. A Category 3 Hurricane packs winds 111 mph or greater.

The next major problem will be flooding. Texas unfortunately will have catastrophic flooding potential as Harvey is expected to basically sit in the same spot Saturday through at least next Tuesday with up to 20" of rain.

Below is a look at the total rainfall accumulation with the European weather model.

The image below is the expected track per the European weather model, which keeps the heaviest rainfall and remnants of Harvey west of Kentuckiana by late next week.

The latest GFS weather model (image below) shows Harvey lingering longer along the gulf coast, taking a more southern track and spreading the moisture out over a wider area, which would keep the heavier rain potential lower here in Kentuckiana. Either way, we'll need to keep a close eye on where Harvey wants to go after next Wednesday! We'll keep you updated! For now, let's keep all of the residents in Texas, especially near the coast in our thoughts and prayers!





- Meteorologist T.G. Shuck @TGweather Facebook: T.G. Shuck

