T.G. talks temps in the 90's

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Yarmuth comments on firing of James Comey
-
Uber driver shot in Lakewood
-
Suspects arraigned in Bardstown teen's murder
-
1 killed and 1 injured in PRP shooting
-
1 dead, another charged in PRP shooting
-
Controversial art removed from 21c restaurant
-
Kelsey Starks takes on salsa dancing
-
The Vault: The winding path of Kentucky Kingdom
-
Dr. Marty Pollio named interim JCPS superintendent
-
Is apple cider vinegar really a miracle drink?
More Stories
-
New Orleans takes down 3rd Confederate-era monumentMay 17, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
Dr. Marty Pollio named as JCPS interim superintendentMay 16, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
-
LMPD: Man dies after shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhoodMay 16, 2017, 8:48 p.m.