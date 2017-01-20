T.G. talks steady rain

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wedding photographer arrested in Floyd Co.
-
Juvenile arrested, accused in shootings
-
Body pulled from pond after police chase
-
Shock probation granted for former JCPS teacher
-
7 day forecast 1/19
-
Probus pleads guilty in officer shooting
-
New Albany officer indicted
-
The Proffitt Report: VA hospital commentary
-
Did a photographer fulfill her promise?
-
Campbellsville Police investigating after homes shot
More Stories
-
Inauguration CoverageJan 19, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
Former teacher gets shock probation in drunk driving caseJan 19, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
-
Floyd Co., Ind. grand jury indicts officer John Hall…Jan 19, 2017, 10:04 a.m.