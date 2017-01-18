T.G. talks dry and cool temps

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Calls for investigation into Wicker death
-
Insurance approves local boy's therapy
-
NAPD officer accused of excessive force
-
Local family still waiting for answers
-
Semi gets stuck in Highlands due to E. Parkway project
-
Gov. Bevin makes new appointments to UofL trustees
-
Gunshot misunderstanding in So. Louisville
-
Hit, run on I-264W near Manslick Road
-
City, Ali Center marks The Greatest' 75th Birthday
More Stories
-
Family awaits answers 1 year after fatal Chickasaw shootingJan 17, 2017, 10:49 p.m.
-
Girl, 11, collects shoes for needyJan 17, 2017, 9:46 p.m.
-
LMPD officers helping with Inauguration Day securityJan 17, 2017, 7:43 p.m.