DISCUSSION:

Another night of cold weather is on the way for Kentuckiana as a few clouds stream through. Thick clouds arrive Friday ahead of rain chances Friday night and early Saturday morning. Later on Christmas Eve, temps around 50 are expected with clouds. A few more showers may arrive early Christmas morning – but this should be along a warm front that lifts north through the day. A few hints of sun south of I-64 will allow highs to jump well into the 60s Christmas afternoon and evening. Warm weather on Monday will yield to thunderstorm chances on a cold front. Colder air will follow for mid-week..

TONIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Low: 30. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain possible late. High 45. SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY (Christmas Eve): Any showers diminish. Clouds. High 50.

SUNDAY (Christmas): A few morning showers. Warmer late. High 63.

Download the WHAS11 app

iPhone/iPad --> http://on.whas11.com/iphone

Android --> http://on.whas11.com/android