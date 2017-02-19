DISCUSSION:

Clouds exit tonight with some fog developing overnight. This will pave the way for a warm work week with passing clouds at times. Highs from the upper 60s to mid 70s are likely Monday through Friday. A few showers are possible on Tuesday. Better chances for rain and even a few storms will arrive Friday - some of those storms could be strong. Colder air with highs in the 40s to low 50s can be expected next weekend but we should be dry.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog late. Low 47.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. High 71.

TUESDAY: Passing clouds with a chance of rain showers. High 68.

