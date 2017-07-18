First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill
-
New information released in deadly Portland stabbing
-
Park-goers complain about bathrooms at Elliott Park
-
High heat could drive creepy-crawlers into your home
-
Dad says predator was luring kids in popular online children's game
-
LMPD investigating deadly shooting off Woodruff Ave
-
Authorities investigate string of S. Indiana burglaries
-
Dog rescues baby deer from Long Island port in New York
-
New information in deadly Bowling Green crash
-
Protecting your eyes & camera for the eclipse
More Stories
-
Video shows DUI suspect in deadly crash denying…Jul 18, 2017, 5:50 p.m.
-
Man blames Metro Government for wrongful conviction,…Jul 18, 2017, 5:59 p.m.
-
KSP: Overturned semi on I-65N in Hardin Co., Ky.Jul 18, 2017, 3:49 p.m.