First Alert StormTeam: Tuesday Outlook

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Eclipse Day in Eclipseville
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
Sen. McCain tweets thanks to his doctors
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
Protecting your eyes & camera for the eclipse
-
The Vault: Past eclipses in Kentuckiana
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
More Stories
-
1 dead in boating incident in Harrod's Creek, police sayAug 21, 2017, 11:46 p.m.
-
Police: 1 shot near Bardstown Road businessAug 21, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
-
JCPS students take in eclipse historyAug 21, 2017, 5:32 p.m.