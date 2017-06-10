First Alert StormTeam: Sunday Outlook

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inmate beaten inside Metro Corrections
-
Reaction to the UofL Foundation audit
-
A warning on carjacking from LMPD
-
Bardstown gives final salute to K-9
-
Teen victim of latest Louisville homicide
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
UofL Foundation forensic audit released
-
Historic match-up between UofL and UK
-
Mother charged in infant son's death
-
Reaction to UofL Foundation audit
More Stories
-
Sessions to appear before Senate intelligence committeeJun 10, 2017, 5:37 p.m.
-
Louisville tops Kentucky 6-2 to clinch NCAA super regionalJun 10, 2017, 4:52 p.m.
-
Local pastor making moves to lift west LouisvilleJun 10, 2017, 6:09 p.m.