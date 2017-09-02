First Alert StormTeam: Sunday Outlook

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Kaitlynn's Friday night forecast
-
Courtroom heats up over Explorer case
-
American Idol auditions at Waterfront Park in Louisville
-
The Latest on Irma
-
New app gives teens acces to Birth Control without consent
-
Union workers load trucks of donations for Louisiana, Texas
-
Proffitt Report: People come together after Hurricane Harvey
-
$11.2M in grants for Louisville Airport
-
Jefferson County District Court Clerk indicted
-
How many green chili wontons could you eat?
More Stories
-
Improving weather for the back half of our Labor Day…Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
No. 16 Louisville overcomes mistakes to beat Purdue 35-28Sep. 2, 2017, 11:40 p.m.
-
Mobile vet heading to Texas to help animalsSep. 2, 2017, 11:11 p.m.