First Alert StormTeam: Sunday forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Comedian Jeanne Robertson breaks our funny bones
-
Ben's Friday night forecast 4/28
-
Shively shooting body cam footage released
-
Doctor and patient run miniMarathon together
-
Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction
-
Proffitt Report: "Prayer" music video seeks to unify
-
Operation Ice Breaker leads to 41 arrests
-
KDF adjusting for weather
-
Two child sex offenders explain how they picked their targets
-
Shively Police Department releases body camera footage of shooting
More Stories
-
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hits…Apr 29, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
-
Runners overcome delays to complete Derby Marathon,…Apr 29, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
Juvenile killed in Clark County accidentApr 29, 2017, 5:17 p.m.