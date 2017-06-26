First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Tuesday Outlook

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Reality TV show follows search of Clarksville shooting suspect
-
One person injured in Hurstbourne shooting
-
Two women charged in murder appear in court
-
3 young people from Louisville killed in Ohio crash
-
2 dead in shooting at 24th and Jefferson
-
Woman attacked, beaten by stranger after road incident
-
Five Questions with Officer Jason Moseley
-
Neighbors shook up one day after robbery turns deadly
-
LMPD investigating deadly shooting of teen
-
Woman speaks about assault on Chestnut Street
More Stories
-
Officer says he knows who shot him, police say…Jun 26, 2017, 8:41 p.m.
-
Teen stabbed in Portland neighborhood, police sayJun 26, 2017, 6:22 p.m.
-
Jefferson County Coroner's Office hiring first new…Jun 26, 2017, 8:12 p.m.