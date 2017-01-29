Cold weekend with light Sunday snow!

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few snow showers are going to be possible for the morning in central Kentucky with snow picking up in the afternoon and evening. Snow showers should taper off by midnight. Light accumulations likely. 1” or less expected by tonight, which could cause some slick spots on the roads for the tomorrow morning commute. We clear up tomorrow morning but bring back clouds late day into Tuesday with a brief warm up to the upper 40s Tuesday. The rest of next week looks mainly dry with temperatures mostly near normal in the 40s.

SUNDAY: Light snow early areas south, then more snow develops during the afternoon and evening with light accumulations of 1" or less by Sunday night. Watch for slick roads early Monday. High 36. Wind: W 5-10 mph



MONDAY: Sunny early, cloudy in the afternoon. High 40. Wind W 5-10 mph.

Download the WHAS11 app

iPhone/iPad --> http://on.whas11.com/iphone

Android --> http://on.whas11.com/android

(© 2017 WHAS)