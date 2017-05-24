Ben's Wednesday evening forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are the AT&T settlement checks fraudulent?
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday's Forecast
-
Lawmaker questions Gov. Bevin's Facebook post
-
Forensic scientist hid backlog of 40 DNA cases
-
Fallen Bardstown officer's beloved K-9 Figo dies
-
Hemp plant moves headquarters to Irish Hill
-
Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading
-
Will the Algonquin Pool open this summer?
-
RAW INTERVIEW: Mother of 7-year-old homicide victim talks about son
-
Hundreds of Vets visit Louisville VA hospital
More Stories
-
Searching for Solutions: Heroin AddictionMay 24, 2017, 11:48 p.m.
-
Metro Parks will offer lifeguard certification…May 24, 2017, 10:02 p.m.
-
FORECAST: Wet weather at times...Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.