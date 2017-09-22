Ben's HS GameTime forecast 9/22/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
-
Experts warn of phony calls to steal money
-
Louisville cracks down on illegal dumpers
-
Bow tie business turns teenager's passion into profession
-
Louisville to hold 'World's Largest Potluck'
-
Victory Park shooting victim identified
-
Proffitt Report: Louisville's 'pipe dreams'
-
Clarksville police officer accused of stealing from little league program
-
INTERVIEW: Bourbon & Beyond & Top Chefs
-
A father's plea after daughter's suicide
More Stories
-
S. Indiana mother charged in crash that killed her…Sep 22, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
-
Steel plant opens, gives $30,000 to local schoolSep 22, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
LMPD embraces new policy on working with ICESep 22, 2017, 2:45 p.m.