Ben's forecast 8/8/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Channing Tatum visits Lexington business and gives birthday gift
-
Verify: iPhone Virus Warning Messages
-
Shelby Co. High School parents concerned about new lunch policy
-
4th alleged victim accuses LMPD officer of rape
-
Search & rescue dog shot in owner's backyard
-
Bond lowered for teen accused of murder
-
RAW: Pink dolphin playing in La. ship channel
-
Questions about home incarceration program
-
1 confirmed dead in Outer Loop Walmart shooting
-
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville sank
More Stories
-
Memorial tree near Westport Village to be removedAug. 8, 2017, 10:46 p.m.
-
Woman sues police dept., officers for $18 million in…Aug. 8, 2017, 8:58 p.m.
-
Louisville mayor signs child abuse reporting lawAug. 8, 2017, 6:44 p.m.