Ben's evening forecast 9/7/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Public art is up for debate in Louisville
-
High winds as Hurricane Irma nears Puerto Rico
-
EMW Women's Clinic fighting to stay open
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
VERIFY: DACA facts and fiction
-
Hike, Bike & Paddle gets people moving on Labor Day
-
Residents weigh in on Louisville's public art
-
New police chief for city of Bardstown
-
Fourth grader develops friendship with soldier
-
Morning Weather Forecast
More Stories
-
U.S. won't punish United over passenger-dragging incidentSep. 7, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
Day two of EMW clinc trialSep. 7, 2017, 5:55 p.m.
-
Two families connected by one heartSep. 7, 2017, 6:19 p.m.