Ben's afternoon forecast 8/15/17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Some call for removal of vandalized statue
-
Family fights to keep killer in jail 24 years after woman's death
-
Louisville's twisted history with confederacy
-
LMPD march response in question
-
Shively officer's social media posts under fire
-
Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift
-
Eclipse date also Kelly incident anniversary
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
More Stories
-
Man convicted of '93 murder seeks paroleAug 15, 2017, 1:10 p.m.
-
Kentucky governor against removing Confederate symbolsAug 15, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
-
Kim Jong Un briefed on Guam attack plan, will watch…Aug 15, 2017, 10:43 a.m.