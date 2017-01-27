Ben Pine talks snow and 7 day weather (Jan. 27)

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Student tased at PRP High School
-
Mother speaks after alleged sexual assault on bus
-
Student facing sex charges remains in school
-
Falls City Beer moving operations to Portland
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Louisville water remembers 1937 flood
-
UofL releases response to NCAA findings
-
AG: prosecutor threatened by convicted killer
-
Accusations against Metro Corrections
More Stories
-
Deputies searching for suspect in mini-horse stabbingJan 27, 2017, 4:38 p.m.
-
LMPD officer launches 'No Girl Lost' mentoring programJan 27, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam makes you a victim with…Jan 27, 2017, 1:22 p.m.