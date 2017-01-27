7 day forecast 1/27

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police arrest caretaker accused of elderly abuse
-
Student tased at PRP High School
-
Mother speaks after alleged sexual assault on bus
-
Student facing sex charges remains in school
-
Falls City Beer moving operations to Portland
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Louisville water remembers 1937 flood
-
UofL releases response to NCAA findings
-
AG: prosecutor threatened by convicted killer
-
Accusations against Metro Corrections
More Stories
-
Students chat politics with class halfway around the worldJan 27, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Kentucky 'school choice' families rally in FrankfortJan 27, 2017, 6:21 p.m.
-
1937 Ind. trapping license found in gun in TexasJan 27, 2017, 5:26 p.m.