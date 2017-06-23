FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Spencer, Nelson, Larue, Hardin & Bullitt counties

(Photo: Thinkstock, Mr_Twister)

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Southwestern Spencer, Northwestern Nelson, North Central Larue, East Central Hardin and Southern Bullitt counties until 8:45 p.m.

At 654 PM EDT, National Weather Service Doppler Radar indicated that light to moderate rainfall was continuing across the area. This rainfall will end in the next 30 to 45 minutes. However, excessive runoff from this afternoon`s rainfall will result in continued flash flooding across the area through 845 PM EDT.

Some locations that will experience flooding include:

Bardstown, Lebanon Junction, Bloomfield, Wakefield, Highgrove, Samuels Field Airport, Hobbs, Scuffletown, Deatsville and Bellwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

