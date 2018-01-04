Extreme cold in place, messy weather possible

LOUISVILLE, KY. - A wave of cold weather will persist through Saturday with low temperatures in the single digits and highs only in the teens and 20s across Kentuckiana. This continues what has already been a much colder than normal stretch of weather for our region, even for the heart of the winter season!!

The large system on the East Coast continues to drive in very cold air for Kentuckiana. As of Thursday afternoon the storm was raking the New England coastline with 50 mph winds and blizzard snow conditions!

This view from Providence, RI says it all!

Providence RI 1/4/18

Yesterday, the storm struck parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The snow was still on the beaches near Charleston as of Thursday morning!

Edisto Beach, SC 1/4/2018

The cold wave was pushing all the way into the tropics. Areas like Miami, Ft Lauderdale and Naples saw their coldest temperatures since 2015. Some are worried about the citrus crop.

Florida temps on 1/4/18

For Kentuckiana, our temperatures at night will drop into the single digits for Friday and Saturday mornings. Wind chills will fall below zero at times.

WINTRY PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE

Our next weather system will arrive by the end of the weekend. There is a lot of disagreement among the models as to just how much cold air will hold in place as this system approaches. This will dictate the impact of any wintry precipitation we see around here. At this time the best approach is to call for a mix of rain, snow and perhaps some freezing precip on Sunday night and Monday morning. We will keep you updated on any impacts from this storm system.

WARMER WEATHER COMING?

Later next week, as you see on our 11-day weather trends, we do expect a bit of a warm-up around here. With a lack of major snow pack over us, we will probably warm back to near 50 a week from now as south breezes pick up ahead of our next weather system.

Beyond the 11-day, if we look at our long term ensemble models, we do expect a substantial relaxing of this recent cold weather pattern. In fact, temperatures may turn consistently warmer than normal during the second half of January!

Warmer temperatures in a couple weeks

Hang in there: the extreme cold looks to take a break before too long. In the meantime, stay warm out there!

© 2018 WHAS-TV