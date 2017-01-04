Accumulating snow on Thursday - impacts expected

LOUISVILLE, KY. - We are still gearing up for our first tracking snow of the winter season here in Kentuckiana. After pouring over the latest data, here's what we are seeing.

(App users, this story is best viewed in a browser)

There is a lot of jet stream wind energy that will focus this snow to either side of the I-64 corridor tomorrow and tomorrow night. With cold air pouring in, the snow to liquid equivalent ratios may wind up higher than normal thus enhancing snowfall amounts a bit.

Futurecast shows the progression of the snow on Thursday...

We expect the snow to begin first in Indiana then push south into Kentucky during the daylight period Thursday...

Total snow accumulations of 1-3" look on target for pretty much all of Kentuckiana...

Very cold air (20s for highs and teens/single digits for lows) can be expected through the weekend before we see a warm up and melting next week.

Stay tuned to WHAS11 and WHAS11.com for the latest updates on this snow maker!