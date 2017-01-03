WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 25 weather alerts
Close

Accumulating snow expected Thursday

Jared Heil, WHAS 4:28 PM. EST January 03, 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Just a quick weather blog update on the expected snow on Thursday...

App users, this story is best viewed in a browser

We are expecting very cold air to arrive for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Very cold air sits just off to our northwest.

Wind Chill temps off to our northwest

With the jet stream diving south there will be some energy associated with it to spark a round of snow on Thursday, ending Thursday night.

Energy diving south

It will be a long duration of light snow over 12 or more hours, according to the latest data.

Kentuckiana Futurecast 11:00a.m. Thursday January 5th, 2016
Kentuckiana Futurecast 6:00p.m. Thursday, January 5th, 2016

Expected snowfall tallies are in the 1-2" range for much of Kentuckiana with this system.

Expected snowfall tallies are in the 1-2''

 

Temperatures will get even colder behind the snow with some areas dropping close to 10 degrees on Friday morning. Another Arctic blast is expected Sunday before warmer air returns next week.

We'll keep you updated!


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories