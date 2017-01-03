Accumulating snow expected Thursday

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Just a quick weather blog update on the expected snow on Thursday...

We are expecting very cold air to arrive for the rest of the week and through the weekend. Very cold air sits just off to our northwest.

With the jet stream diving south there will be some energy associated with it to spark a round of snow on Thursday, ending Thursday night.

It will be a long duration of light snow over 12 or more hours, according to the latest data.





Expected snowfall tallies are in the 1-2" range for much of Kentuckiana with this system.

Temperatures will get even colder behind the snow with some areas dropping close to 10 degrees on Friday morning. Another Arctic blast is expected Sunday before warmer air returns next week.

We'll keep you updated!