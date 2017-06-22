6 o'clock weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cereal Box Restaurant opening on Baxter Ave.
-
Pitino writes emotional letter to supporters
-
Device notifies swimmers of electric current
-
Officer recovering after being shot in foot
-
T.G talks rain chances
-
Clouds increase with rain chances
-
Officer shot in Buechel area
-
David Yates not facing charges after fight
-
Otto Warmbier, imprisoned in North Korea, dies in U.S.
-
Officer recovering after being shot in foot, suspect in custody
More Stories
-
A new chapter for Katina PowellJun 22, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
-
Tropical Depression Cindy brings rain, storms and…Jun 20, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
43 protesters arrested during health care bill 'die-in'Jun 22, 2017, 12:55 p.m.