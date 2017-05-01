LIVE
38
Louisville, KY

Louisville Weather Summary: 38 degrees
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

20 Weather Alerts

Learn More

T.G. talks cold temps

T.G. talks cold temps

Related Videos
First Alert StormTeam: Jared's Monday forecast
FORECAST
First Alert StormTeam: Jared's Sunday evening forecast
FORECAST
Ben's overnight forecast 4/13/18
FORECAST
Ben's evening forecast 4/13/18
FORECAST
Kaitlynn talks beautiful weather for Friday
FORECAST
Ben's overnight forecast 4/12/18
FORECAST
Jared's evening forecast 4/12/18
FORECAST
WHAS11's Jared Heil talks warm weather!
FORECAST
Kaitlynn talks warms temps for Thursday
FORECAST
Ben's overnight forecast 4/11/18
FORECAST
Jared's evening forecast 4/11/18
FORECAST
WHAS11's Kaitlynn Fish discusses temperatures that feel like spring
FORECAST
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.