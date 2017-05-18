WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:20AM
47
Louisville, KY
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
iTeam
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Closings Admin
Text Alerts
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
HS Gametime
University of Louisville
University of Kentucky
Shows
Great Day Live
TV Listings
Features
#DoSomething
Animals
App of the Week
Contests
Crimetracker
Crusade for Children
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Excel Awards
Food
Great Day Deals
Home Experts
Indiana News
Instagram
KY/IN PROS
Magnify Money
Noticias
Pets
Planting with Pine
Seen on TV
The Rant
Univ of Louisville Investigation
Vote Now
Verify
Ways 2 Save
Weird News
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Photos
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Launch your kitchen or bathroom back into the new millennium!
Angie Fenton talks to Cabinetpak Kitchen and Bath about how they can help remodel old and dated kitchens and bathrooms.
Related Videos
Disturbing video: Men force feed goat cocaine, whiskey
THE-LATE-FEED
Beneath the law: Attorney under siege for 'ruining lives'
THE-LATE-FEED
The411: 1/5/18
THE411
The411: Dec. 29, 2017
THE411
Pineapples are Replacing Christmas Trees this Holiday Season
DAILY-BLASTS-LIVE
Stylist and Housewife Friend, Derek J, Dishes on the Real Housewives
DAILY-BLASTS-LIVE
This Holiday Wish List has 5 Great Gifts Under $25
DAILY-BLAST-LIVE
$1 Long Island Iced Teas All December Long!
PROGRAMS
Media Maven Ebony Steel Keeps it Real in this Santa Edition
PROGRAMS
Matt Lauer Releases a Statement as More Accusers Step Forward
PROGRAMS
Hope for Paws Rescues Abandoned Pets from the Streets
PROGRAMS
Gwen Stefani Talks About her Duet with Blake Shelton
PROGRAMS
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.