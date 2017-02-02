WATCH LIVE
On Air 6:25PM
47
Louisville, KY
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

The 411

The 411

Related Videos
The411: Events around Louisville (1/11)
EVENTS
The411: Events around Louisville
EVENTS
Big moments of the 51st CMA Awards
EVENTS
Biggest moments of 51st CMA Awards
EVENTS
Sara Wagner in Nashville previewing the CMA's
EVENTS
Sara Wagner gives us a preview of CMA's in Nashville
EVENTS
The411: Events around Kentuckiana
EVENTS
INTERVIEW: Bowman Field Aviation Heritage Festival
NEWS
The411: Upcoming events at Mercury Ballroom, KFC Yum! Center
EVENTS
The411 with Sherlene Shanklin: Mary J, Outkast coming to Louisville
EVENTS
The411: Aug. 10, 2017
EVENTS
The 411 7.6.17
EVENTS
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.