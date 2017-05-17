WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:20AM
72
Louisville, KY
Menu
WHAS Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Olympics
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

The Future Of Tom Brady, According To Gisele Bündchen

Gisele calls Football a contact sport and very aggressive. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.

Related Videos
Fashion Show Picks Top 10 Instagram Models Who Could Be the Next Kendall Jenner
BUZZ60
Millennials Have The Most Patience For Bad Customer Service
BUZZ60
You Could Buy Michelangelo's Villa (if You Have $9 Million to Spare)
BUZZ60
The Number One Thing People Do With Their Tax Refund
BUZZ60
Stop Blaming Social Media For Feeling Lonely
BUZZ60
Duchess Of Cambridge Reveals Prince George Bonds With Prince William Over Movies
BUZZ60
Study: Getting a Flu Shot Could Help Save You From a Heart Attack
BUZZ60
You Can be the Next James Bond as Actor Sells Famous 007 Car
BUZZ60
It's Not Your Eyes, This Starbucks Coffee Really Did Change Colors
BUZZ60
Bonehead Thieves Steal Skeleton and Take it For a Bus Ride
BUZZ60
Hidden Details in Picasso Painting Reveal a Whole New Landscape
BUZZ60
KFCs in the U.K. Are Running Out of Chicken
BUZZ60
© 2018 WHAS-TV. All Rights Reserved.