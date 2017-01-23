Road closures expected along I-265

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family holds vigil for 2-year-old Borden, Ind. boy
-
Missing toddler in Borden, Ind., dies
-
Missing Ind. boy pulled from creek, dies
-
Man charged with murder in 6-year-old's death
-
5 Questions with Norma Lewis
-
Weekend anchor Kayla Moody announces engagement
-
New 2017 Miss Kentucky USA crowned
-
Is the NBA bringing a team to Louisville?
-
Ben Pine's 7 day forecast (Jan. 23)
-
New task force leads to 82 arrests in 10 days
More Stories
-
Boy, 6, dies days after mother's boyfriend arrested,…Jan 23, 2017, 11:38 p.m.
-
Candlelight vigil held for boy pulled from creekJan 23, 2017, 11:50 p.m.
-
Ex-IU student gets probation for Muslim woman attackJan 23, 2017, 10:17 p.m.