WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Road closures expected along Interstate 265

Road closures expected along I-265

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 6:29 AM. EST January 24, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky.(WHAS 11)--A lane and a ramp on part of I-265 will be closed for your evening commute.

The right lane of I-265 north between mile-markers 29 and 30  will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews have to remove and replace a concrete slab.

That will also force them to shut down the entrance ramp from LaGrange Road to I-265 North.

Crews are set to finish up by 6 a.m. Jan.25.

 

(© 2017 WHAS)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories