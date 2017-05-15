I-64 West closed at 5 a.m.; I-64 E closing at 11 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--We're on your side with a road closure that could affect your commute through Louisville.

Interstate 64 west at Cannons Lane will be closed until 5 a.m.

Crews are performing an in-depth inspection of the Cochran Hill Tunnels, including the ceiling tiles and lighting system.

If you want to avoid the closure just follow detour signs from cannons lane to Lexington Rd.

I-64 east will close for the same reasons beginning May 16 at 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. May 17.

