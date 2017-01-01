Block of 3rd St. closing Jan.3 for 10 months

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Tolling begins on bridges
-
Ringing in the New Year at 4th Street Live!
-
Oldham Co. boy making progress after accident
-
Smooth start to bridge tolling
-
Local attorney giving out Uber rides
-
Big Blue Nation invades Jacksonville for bowl game
-
Louisville rings in the New Year with 'Lou Year's Eve'
-
LMPD's year in review
-
Staggering jump in naloxone use in Louisville
More Stories
-
Toddler struck by projectile overnightJan. 1, 2017, 12:28 p.m.
-
Traffic increase expected on Clark Memorial as first…Jan. 1, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
Athletes ride their way into New Year with 10-milerJan. 1, 2017, 7:26 p.m.